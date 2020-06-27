One person was killed and second was injured in a motorcycle crash in West Islip on Saturday, State Police said.

The crash happened on the northbound side of the Robert Moses Causeway at Exit 27A at 3:03 p.m., police said. The northbound lanes were closed for two hours.

The name of the deceased was not released pending notification of next to kin, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call State Police at 631-756-3300.