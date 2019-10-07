TODAY'S PAPER
Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting deer, cops say

Firefighters at the scene of a motorcycle crash

Firefighters at the scene of a motorcycle crash on Route 25 west of Manor Lane in Calverton Sunday night. Photo Credit: LiHotShots / T.J. Lambui

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A motorcyclist was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries after he struck a deer Sunday evening in Calverton, Riverhead Town police said.

The incident occurred on Route 25 west of Manor Lane and was reported in a 911 call at 8:22 p.m.

Police said arriving patrol officers found the motorcyclist, whose identity has not been released, in the roadway suffering from undisclosed injuries.

After an assessment and treatment on scene by a crew from Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance the man was flown by medevac to Stony Brook.

His condition was not known Monday.

Police said detectives determined the motorcyclist struck a deer, but ask that anyone who may have witnessed the accident call them at 631-727-4500, extension 328.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

