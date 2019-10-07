Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting deer, cops say

A motorcyclist was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries after he struck a deer Sunday evening in Calverton, Riverhead Town police said.

The incident occurred on Route 25 west of Manor Lane and was reported in a 911 call at 8:22 p.m.

Police said arriving patrol officers found the motorcyclist, whose identity has not been released, in the roadway suffering from undisclosed injuries.

After an assessment and treatment on scene by a crew from Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance the man was flown by medevac to Stony Brook.

His condition was not known Monday.

Police said detectives determined the motorcyclist struck a deer, but ask that anyone who may have witnessed the accident call them at 631-727-4500, extension 328.