A motorcyclist was seriously injured on Sunrise Highway in Bohemia late Saturday night after crashing into a vehicle whose driver stopped to help another car that struck the median, police said.

The vehicles were traveling west on the highway about 1,000 feet east of Pond Road around 11:50 p.m., police said, when Erica Edwards of Brentwood, driving a 2009 Nissan Maxima, struck the median. Kelvin Bonilla of Brentwood, driving a 2015 Mercedes-Benz, witnessed the crash and stopped his vehicle behind the Nissan, police said. The Mercedes was then struck by a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle, driven by Daniel Acevedo of Long Beach, police said.

Acevedo, 42, was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore to be treated for his serious injuries, police said. Edwards, 27, of Brentwood, Bonilla, 23, also of Brentwood, and their two adult passengers were also transported to Southside Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.