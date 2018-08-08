TODAY'S PAPER
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash with sedan, police say

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com
A motorcyclist was critically injured when he and a sedan collided in Shirley on Wednesday, Suffolk police said.

Dwight Brown, 42, of Mastic Beach, was going south on Propose Road when his Suzuki hit a Chrysler at the intersection with Flintlock Drive about 6:05 p.m., police said.

Where the Chrysler was traveling was not immediately clear, police said, but Seventh Precinct detectives are trying to piece together the details.

Brown was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in Patchogue, police said.

The Chrysler's driver, Scott Tufarella, 18, of Shirley, and his two passengers were not hurt, police said.

Investigators said the motorcycle and sedan were impounded for safety checks.

