A Ronkonkoma man was killed Wednesday night when his motorcycle veered off the Long Island Expressway and struck a guardrail in Lake Ronkonkoma, Suffolk County police said.

Police said Eric Garrison, 46, was headed west on the expressway near Exit 60 at 9:15 p.m. when his 1998 Harley-Davidson crashed.

He was pronounced dead at Stony Brook University Hospital.