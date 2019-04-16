A Bay Shore motorcyclist was seriously injured when he rear-ended a minivan Tuesday in Brentwood, Suffolk police said.

Celvin Noel Nunez, 18, was riding an unregistered Kawasaki north on Wicks Road about 3:15 p.m. when he struck a Toyota Sienna driven by Hector Landi, 50, of Brentwood, authorities said. The crash happened south of Walter Street, police said.

Nunez was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore to be treated for serious injuries, police said. Landi was not injured, police said.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Police did not release other details.

Third Precinct detectives ask anyone with information on this crash to call them at 631-854-8352.