TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Evening
SEARCH
72° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash, Suffolk police say

Suffolk police and EMS at the scene of

Suffolk police and EMS at the scene of a collision involving a motorcycle and an SUV in North Bellport on Saturday afternoon. Photo Credit: Stringer News

By Rachel Uda rachel.uda@newsday.com @Rachel_Uda
Print

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Bellport on Saturday afternoon, Suffolk County police said.

Crithian Susana Estevez, 26, of Hicksville, was riding a 2019 Kawasaki Ninja north on Station Road when it collided with a 2016 Nissan Rogue heading west on Hampton Avenue about 2 p.m., according to police.  

Estevez was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue with life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the Nissan, Margaret Percer, 44, of North Bellport, was not hurt.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

Headshot of Newsday employee Rachel Uda on June

Rachel Uda covers Oyster Bay and Glen Cove.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Chef Nicholas Poulmentis prepares Chef Nick's Goat Cheese Food conference spotlights LI produce, wine
James Karalis leaves the Nassau County Courthouse in Faced with losing his license, DWI defendant makes a deal
Former Nassau County Police Officer Michael Palazzo speaks Police testimony leads to case dismissals, plea deals
Robert Lipp, director of budget review at the Robert Lipp, key Suffolk budget expert, retires
Sylvia Larsen-Silberger, biking with her son Kiam Larsen-Silberger Long Islanders promote going green with biking, walking 
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, a Democrat, has Suffolk AME backs Steve Bellone for re-election
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search