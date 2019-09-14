A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Bellport on Saturday afternoon, Suffolk County police said.

Crithian Susana Estevez, 26, of Hicksville, was riding a 2019 Kawasaki Ninja north on Station Road when it collided with a 2016 Nissan Rogue heading west on Hampton Avenue about 2 p.m., according to police.

Estevez was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue with life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the Nissan, Margaret Percer, 44, of North Bellport, was not hurt.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.