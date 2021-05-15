TODAY'S PAPER
Motorcyclist killed in Coram crash, Suffolk police say

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
A motorcyclist was killed in Coram Friday evening when she lost control and struck a guardrail, Suffolk County police said.

The 51-year-old woman, whose identity was not released, was driving a 2015 Harley-Davidson on North Ocean Avenue when she crashed into the guardrail near Mooney Pond Road shortly after 7:30 p.m., police said.

The woman was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Police were not releasing the woman’s name until family members were notified.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

