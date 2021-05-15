A motorcyclist was killed in Coram Friday evening when she lost control and struck a guardrail, Suffolk County police said.

The 51-year-old woman, whose identity was not released, was driving a 2015 Harley-Davidson on North Ocean Avenue when she crashed into the guardrail near Mooney Pond Road shortly after 7:30 p.m., police said.

The woman was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Police were not releasing the woman’s name until family members were notified.