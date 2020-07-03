TODAY'S PAPER
Motorcyclist killed in Lindenhurst crash, Suffolk police say

A Copiague man was killed Thursday night when

A Copiague man was killed Thursday night when his motorcycle collided with an SUV in Lindenhurst, Suffolk police said. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A motorcyclist who lived in Copiague died Thursday night in Lindenhurst after crashing into an SUV that was trying to turn left, Suffolk police said.

Jose Espinal-Padilla, 36, was riding north on North Wellwood Avenue when he hit the 2013 Nissan Rogue, which was turning left on Newark Street at about 9:25 p.m., police said.

Espinal-Padilla was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip . The Nissan driver, Marilyn Hernandez, 22, of Farmingdale, was not injured, police said.

The investigation includes checking the safety of the two vehicles. 

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

