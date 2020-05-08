TODAY'S PAPER
Motorcyclist killed in North Bay Shore crash, Suffolk police say

First responders at the scene of a fatal

First responders at the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in North Bay Shore on Thursday night. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A motorcyclist died in North Bay Shore on Thursday night after colliding with a Ford Mustang, Suffolk police said.

Michael Joya, 31, of Bay Shore, was headed south on Ohio Avenue on a 2009 Ducati, when he struck a 2015 Ford Mustang headed west, at the intersection of Delaware Avenue, police said in a statement.

After the 9:26 p.m. collision, Joya was pronounced dead at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, police said.

The driver of the Mustang, Jexon Martinez Padilla, 22, of Bay Shore, was not hurt, police said.

Both vehicles were impounded so that their safety can be checked.

Anyone who can help the police with their investigation should call 631-854-8352.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

