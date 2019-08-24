Motorcyclist killed in Port Jefferson crash, police say
A motorcyclist died Friday evening after losing control and leaving Sheep Pasture Road in Port Jefferson, striking a tree, Suffolk police said.
Jason Russo, 35, of Patchogue, was pronounced dead at John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson after the 6:45 p.m. crash, police said.
His 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle, which he was riding west near Willis Avenue, will undergo safety checks, police said.
Anyone with information should call Suffolk police at 631-854-8652.
