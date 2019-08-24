TODAY'S PAPER
Motorcyclist killed in Port Jefferson crash, police say

A motorcyclist died after a crash Friday evening

A motorcyclist died after a crash Friday evening on Sheep Pasture Road in Port Jefferson. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A motorcyclist died Friday evening after losing control and leaving Sheep Pasture Road in Port Jefferson, striking a tree, Suffolk police said.

Jason Russo, 35, of Patchogue, was pronounced dead at John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson after the 6:45 p.m. crash, police said.

His 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle, which he was riding west near Willis Avenue, will undergo safety checks, police said.

Anyone with information should call Suffolk police at 631-854-8652.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

