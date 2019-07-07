TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Evening
SEARCH
72° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Motorcyclist injured after Mastic accident

Police survey the scene where a motorcyclist was

Police survey the scene where a motorcyclist was seriously injured Sunday after, police said, a car failed to stop at a four-way stop sign in Mastic and struck another car before hitting the Harley Davidson. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By David M. Schwartz david.schwartz@newsday.com @schwartznewsNY
Print

A motorcyclist was seriously injured Sunday afternoon in Mastic when a car failed to stop at a four-way stop sign, hit another car and spun into the 2017 Harley Davidson, police said in a news release.

Motorcyclist John Liebegott, 60 of Riverhead, who had been heading westbound on Moriches-Middle Island Road at Weeks Avenue, was taken by helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

Joseph Carpinella, 79 of Ronkonkoma, was driving a 2018 Ford Fusion eastbound on Moriches-Middle Island Road about 12:30 p.m. when he went through a stop sign and hit a 2012 Toyoya SR5 being driven northbound on Weeks Avenue by Thomas Bisagni, 48 of Shirley. The Ford spun in the intersection into the Harley.

Carpinella and Bisagni were not injured. A Suffolk County police spokesman said no tickets were issued.

Moriches-Middle Island Road and Woodland Road were closed until just after 3 p.m. Sunday, a police spokesman said.

All three vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.
 

Headshot of Newsday employee David Schwartz on June

David Schwartz covers environmental issues. A native Long Islander, he's worked at Newsday since 2013.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) is seen during a King: "No legal basis" for FBI to investigate Trump
President Donald Trump looks out before departing from 1600: A low bar gets Trump an approval bump in poll
Nassau County police arrested a homeless man on Police: Man linked to 10 vehicle thefts in Nassau
Suffolk County police on scene of a shooting Cops: Two wounded in drive-by shooting at party
Fire personnel at Manorville Hills County Park on Suffolk County road closed due to brush fire
Darcy Restivo, a teacher in the Merrick School Cops: Teacher made purchases with stolen card
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search