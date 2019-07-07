A motorcyclist was seriously injured Sunday afternoon in Mastic when a car failed to stop at a four-way stop sign, hit another car and spun into the 2017 Harley Davidson, police said in a news release.

Motorcyclist John Liebegott, 60 of Riverhead, who had been heading westbound on Moriches-Middle Island Road at Weeks Avenue, was taken by helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

Joseph Carpinella, 79 of Ronkonkoma, was driving a 2018 Ford Fusion eastbound on Moriches-Middle Island Road about 12:30 p.m. when he went through a stop sign and hit a 2012 Toyoya SR5 being driven northbound on Weeks Avenue by Thomas Bisagni, 48 of Shirley. The Ford spun in the intersection into the Harley.

Carpinella and Bisagni were not injured. A Suffolk County police spokesman said no tickets were issued.

Moriches-Middle Island Road and Woodland Road were closed until just after 3 p.m. Sunday, a police spokesman said.

All three vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.



