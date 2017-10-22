A Shoreham teen was injured after his motorcycle crashed into a car in Wading River Sunday, police said.
Alex Michaelson, 19, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries after his motorcycle struck a car that had pulled out of the King Kullen Shopping Plaza on Route 25A just before 1:30 p.m., Riverhead Town Police said. The car had been heading west and Michaelson had been heading east, police said.
The car’s driver, Margaret Lamura, a 69-year-old from Shoreham, was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center with a minor medical condition, police said.
The car and motorcycle were both impounded for safety checks.
Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact them at 631-727-4500.
