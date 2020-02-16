TODAY'S PAPER
Single-vehicle crash on the LIE in Yaphank kills driver, police say

A Suffolk police officer at the scene Saturday night where a motorist was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Long Island Expressway in Yaphank, officials said.   Credit: Chris Sabella

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
A motorist was killed Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash on the Long Island Expressway in Yaphank, Suffolk police said.

The unidentified male driver was eastbound on the LIE near Exit 67 at 10:13 p.m. when he crashed, police said.

He was pronounced dead at Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue, police said.

A photo taken at the scene of the crash shows a damaged minivan next to a guardrail on the expressway.

No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash and the investigation is continuing, according to police.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

