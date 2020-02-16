A motorist was killed Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash on the Long Island Expressway in Yaphank, Suffolk police said.

The unidentified male driver was eastbound on the LIE near Exit 67 at 10:13 p.m. when he crashed, police said.

He was pronounced dead at Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue, police said.

A photo taken at the scene of the crash shows a damaged minivan next to a guardrail on the expressway.

No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash and the investigation is continuing, according to police.