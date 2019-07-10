Two of the three women killed in a single-car crash in Mount Sinai Monday night have been identified.

Dorien Lashea Brown, 23, lived in Mount Sinai and Rebecca Minunno, 24, lived in Hampton Bays, Suffolk police said in a news release issued Wednesday morning.

Police have not yet released the identity of the third woman.

The three women were killed shortly after 11 p.m. when the sport utility vehicle they were in hit a utility pole and erupted in flames late Monday in Mount Sinai, Suffolk police said.

Witnesses told authorities that the 2010 Jeep Liberty, traveling north on a straight stretch of Mount Sinai-Coram Road, suddenly slammed into a utility pole, just past Hamlet Drive, police said.

"It was a horrific car accident," Suffolk police Det. Lt. David Teufel said Tuesday. "For some reason the vehicle left the roadway."

The Jeep overturned and the pole collapsed, covering the SUV in electrical wire, Teufel said, and with electricity arcing, the SUV immediately caught fire.

Firefighters watched helplessly as the car burned because the ground was also electrified, said Mount Sinai Fire Chief Nicholas Beckman.

"The power lines were just arcing everywhere," Beckman said. "We couldn't do anything until the power was off."

Once PSEG Long Island turned off the power, firefighters hosed down the SUV, putting flames out within 10 minutes, Beckman said.

Police said they believe the women, described as "fantastic friends" by one of their fathers, were on their way to a friend's house.

Robert Minunno, who identified himself as Rebecca Minunno's father, said his daughter owned the SUV but she was not driving at the time of the crash.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash, but witnesses told police that the Jeep did not appear to be speeding.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SIxth Squad at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.