A 28-year-old motorcyclist from Mount Sinai was killed Saturday night in Holtsville after colliding with an SUV at a Country Road 83 intersection, Suffolk police said.

The motorcyclist, Frank Shepard, hit a 2021 Volkswagen Atlas at about 11:25 p.m. as the SUV made a left turn onto Country Road 83 from Fairview Avenue, police said.

The driver of the Volkswagen, Luis Cancio, 41 of Glen Head, was heading east on Fairview Avenue when he attempted to make the turn at the intersection, police said. That's when Shepard, driving a 2021 Ducati motorcycle south on Country Road 83, collided with Cancio's vehicle.

Shepard went to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The driver of the Volkswagen was uninjured, police said.