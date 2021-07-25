TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Good Morning
Motorcyclist killed in Holtsville crash with SUV, Suffolk police say

The scene of a crash Saturday night in Holtsville that left a Mount Sinai motorcyclist dead, Suffolk police said. Credit: James Carbone

By Scott Eidler scott.eidler@newsday.com @ScottEidler
A 28-year-old motorcyclist from Mount Sinai was killed Saturday night in Holtsville after colliding with an SUV at a Country Road 83 intersection, Suffolk police said.

The motorcyclist, Frank Shepard, hit a 2021 Volkswagen Atlas at about 11:25 p.m. as the SUV made a left turn onto Country Road 83 from Fairview Avenue, police said.

The driver of the Volkswagen, Luis Cancio, 41 of Glen Head, was heading east on Fairview Avenue when he attempted to make the turn at the intersection, police said. That's when Shepard, driving a 2021 Ducati motorcycle south on Country Road 83, collided with Cancio's vehicle.

Shepard went to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The driver of the Volkswagen was uninjured, police said.

Scott Eidler covers Nassau County government and politics for Newsday. Scott has worked at Newsday since 2012 and previously covered municipal government and education.

