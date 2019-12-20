Sini: 96 MS-13 gang members, associates charged in LI investigation

Nearly 100 MS-13 gang members and associates, including nine area leaders, have been charged with criminal offenses including conspiracy to commit murder and drug trafficking in the largest takedown of the dangerous street gang in the state's history, Suffolk County officials announced Friday.

The nearly two-year investigation netted criminal charges against 96 MS-13 gang members and associates and thwarted seven alleged murder plots, according to federal, state and county officials as they announced the arrests Friday at Suffolk County Court in Riverhead.

The investigation included a special grand jury indictment charging 45 MS-13 members and 19 associates with alleged murder conspiracies, drug trafficking, weapons possession and sales, and gang violence, according to the office of Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini.

More than two dozen suspects were charged in the past 24 hours and were scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Riverhead, officials said. They include nine regional leaders of the gang who were reportedly sent to New York by MS-13's El Salvadorian-based leadership, officials said.

The massive investigation was conducted by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office in collaboration with the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and New York State Police.

Nassau and Suffolk police, the Nassau County District Attorney's Office, Nassau and Suffolk County Sheriff's Office, the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor for the City of New York, and local police from Hempstead Village, Port Washington and the Rockville Centre were also involved in the takedown, officials said.

A spate of MS-13 violence on Long Island resulted in more than two dozen killings attributed to the gang in 2016 and 2017. The murders, authorities have said, were fueled by a concerted effort by the gang to increase its stature on Long Island.

The violence led to visits in 2017 by President Donald Trump and his then-Attorney General, Jeff Sessions.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get inside the courtroom during the trial of ex-Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In July 2017, Trump visited Brentwood, which was still recovering from the violent murders of teenagers Kayla Cuevas and Nisa Mickens, two local high schoolers allegedly killed by MS-13 members.

Trump said at the time that MS-13 had transformed communities across the country and throughout Long Island into “blood-stained killing fields.”

At a forum in Bethpage last year, acting Assistant Attorney General John Cronan put the number of MS-13 gang members on Long Island at roughly 2,000, but other law enforcement leaders have offered significantly lower estimates.

Becoming a full-fledged member of the gang typically involves an initiation period that culminates in a final test — an act of violence. Formal acceptance into the ranks is then marked by a beating at the hands of already-made members.

Check back for updates on this developing story.