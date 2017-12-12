The mother of slain Brentwood High School teen, Kayla Cuevas, has filed a $110-million federal suit against the Brentwood schools saying the district failed to protect her daughter against MS-13 gang members and ignored warnings about repeated threats to the girl.

Cuevas, 16, and her friend, Nisa Mickens, 15, were found brutally beaten and stabbed in Brentwood on Sept. 13, 2016. More than...