TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 49° Good Afternoon
Overcast 49° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Mother of alleged MS-13 victim sues Brentwood school officials

The bodies of Kayla Cuevas and Nisa Mickens were found brutally beaten and stabbed in Brentwood on Sept. 13, 2016.

Evelyn Rodriguez, mother of victim Kayla Cuevas, testifies

Evelyn Rodriguez, mother of victim Kayla Cuevas, testifies at federal court in Central Islip before Reps. Peter King and Kathleen Rice on June 20, 2017. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Joie Tyrrell joie.tyrrell@newsday.com @JoieTyrrell
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The mother of slain Brentwood High School teen, Kayla Cuevas, has filed a $110-million federal suit against the Brentwood schools saying the district failed to protect her daughter against MS-13 gang members and ignored warnings about repeated threats to the girl.

Cuevas, 16, and her friend, Nisa Mickens, 15, were found brutally beaten and stabbed in Brentwood on Sept. 13, 2016. More than...

To Continue...

Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

$0.99/Week Thereafter
Headshot

Joie Tyrrell is a Long Island native and covers education for Newsday, where she has worked for nearly 20 years.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Madison Beer performs on MTV's Madison Beer talks fave LI spots, Bieber -- and 'haters'
Kevin Orelli was officially declared the winner of Winner declared in highway supt. race
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., answers a question about Trump attacks Gillibrand after resignation call
Tim Green of Brookhaven National Laboratory on Wednesday, Lab celebrates 70 years of research
Thatched Cottage in Centerport on Dec. 13, 2016. Catering hall ex-manager ordered detained in labor case
Left, victim Alvin Brothers; right, Trendell Walker at Man pleads not guilty in cold case slaying