Four people were treated for minor injuries after a four-car collision on Sunrise Highway in North Lindenhurst Monday morning, Suffolk police said.

A driver was traveling west at about 8:50 a.m. when his 1995 Chevrolet Caprice station wagon, which may have had a mechanical failure, struck two cars, police said. One of the cars that was struck by the station wagon then crashed into a fourth car.

Pictures of the crash scene show a sport utility vehicle crashed into a tree. The collision occurred near North Queens Avenue, police said.

The driver of the station wagon declined medical help, police said. The four people were treated at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip.

Police did not release additional details, including the names of the driver and the injured.