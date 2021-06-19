A jury convicted a West Babylon man Thursday of an intentional fatal hit-and-run outside a Lindenhurst bar in March 2019, Suffolk County prosecutors said.

Shatik Canady, 43, was found guilty of second-degree murder following the death of Kawon Williams, 28, of Wyandanch, prosecutors said.

"This was not a typical hit-and-run; the defendant deliberately pursued and struck the victim with his vehicle before fleeing the scene," Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said in a statement. "Even after police located the defendant, who was driving the same car he used to murder the victim, he attempted to evade being arrested and taking responsibility for his actions."

On March 23, 2019, at 4:45 a.m., prosecutors said Canady got into a dispute with Williams near the rear parking lot of Brewhaus Pub on North Wellwood Avenue in Lindenhurst. Canady struck Williams with an ice scraper before returning to his vehicle and pursuing the victim in the parking lot.

Williams tried to hide behind cars and objects in the parking lot, but Williams was struck by Canady, who left the scene, prosecutors said.

Williams was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he was pronounced deceased.

Prosecutors said approximately 16 hours after the incident, Suffolk County police found Canady, who was driving the same vehicle used to run over Williams, on Chelsea Avenue in North Babylon. Police attempted a traffic stop but Canady fled on foot and led authorities on a brief pursuit before getting caught.

Canady faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced on July 19.