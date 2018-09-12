The Town of Huntington plans to dedicate a street to NYPD officer and South Huntington resident Mark J. Natale, who died of 9/11-related brain cancer in May.

A dedication ceremony is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Friday, on what would have been Natale’s 56th birthday, at the corner of Iceland and Horton drives.

Natale worked at Ground Zero on the day of the attacks, helping survivors escape to Brooklyn and New Jersey, town officials said. He also worked guard shifts at the site and elsewhere in lower Manhattan.

He died May 4 after battling skin cancer and glioblastoma, an aggressive type of cancer that occurs in the brain and spinal cord.

Iceland Drive in South Huntington was officially dedicated “NYPD Officer Mark J. Natale Way” on June 19 by the Huntington town board. After the dedication ceremony, Natale’s family is hosting a block gathering to celebrate his life.