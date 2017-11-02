Relatives of Medal of Honor awardee Navy SEAL officer Lt. Michael P. Murphy on Thursday helped break ground on a planned museum in his honor on Suffolk County parkland in West Sayville.

The $4 million museum, complete with interactive displays, will be housed in a 3,000-square-foot structure at the edge of Charles Domini park, a stone’s throw from Great South Bay. Construction is planned to start next spring, and be complete by the end of 2018.

The building will include a headquarters and training facility for a local chapter of the Navy-affiliated Sea Cadet Corps that is named in Murphy’s honor.

Murphy’s father, Daniel Murphy, said he hopes the museum will inspire young visitors.

“It’s a little overwhelming that Michael touched so many lives” Daniel Murphy said, shortly after digging a ceremonial shovelful of soil at the groundbreaking. “The museum will carry the spirit of all the elite warriors Michael served with. That’s the best legacy Michael can have.”

Murphy, who grew up in Patchogue, and served with the elite Navy SEALs, was killed in Afghanistan in 2005 when his secret, four-man team was discovered and surrounded by Taliban gunmen deep behind enemy lines.

He was awarded the nation’s highest military award by President George W. Bush in 2007.