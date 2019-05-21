TODAY'S PAPER
Man struck, killed in Nesconset grocery store parking lot, police say

The pedestrian, a 68-year-old man, was in the parking lot of Handy Pantry when a commercial truck backed up into him, police said.

Suffolk County police at the Handy Pantry in

Suffolk County police at the Handy Pantry in Nesconset on Tuesday morning. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Newsday Staff
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a commercial truck in a Nesconset grocery store parking lot Tuesday morning, police said. 

The pedestrian, a 68-year-old man, was in the parking lot of Handy Pantry at 279 Smithtown Blvd. when the truck backed up into him at about 9:30 a.m., Suffolk County police said in a statement.

The man, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives are investigating the crash, police said. No further details were available.

With James Carbone

By Newsday Staff

