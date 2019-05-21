Man struck, killed in Nesconset grocery store parking lot, police say
The pedestrian, a 68-year-old man, was in the parking lot of Handy Pantry when a commercial truck backed up into him, police said.
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a commercial truck in a Nesconset grocery store parking lot Tuesday morning, police said.
The pedestrian, a 68-year-old man, was in the parking lot of Handy Pantry at 279 Smithtown Blvd. when the truck backed up into him at about 9:30 a.m., Suffolk County police said in a statement.
The man, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Detectives are investigating the crash, police said. No further details were available.
With James Carbone
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.