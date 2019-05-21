A pedestrian was struck and killed by a commercial truck in a Nesconset grocery store parking lot Tuesday morning, police said.

The pedestrian, a 68-year-old man, was in the parking lot of Handy Pantry at 279 Smithtown Blvd. when the truck backed up into him at about 9:30 a.m., Suffolk County police said in a statement.

The man, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives are investigating the crash, police said. No further details were available.

With James Carbone