A New Jersey man was shot and killed outside a West Babylon home Saturday night, Suffolk police said.

The victim was identified as Danie Philistin, 29. He was shot outside a Gordon Avenue home about 11:30 p.m., Suffolk police said.

Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available, including Philistin hometown or information about a possible suspect.

Suffolk police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.