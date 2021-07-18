TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

New Jersey man shot to death in West Babylon, Suffolk cops say

Suffolk County police Saturday night at the scene

Suffolk County police Saturday night at the scene of a shooting on Gordon Avenue in West Babylon that left a New Jersey man dead, authorities said.   Credit: Paul Mazza

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
A New Jersey man was shot and killed outside a West Babylon home Saturday night, Suffolk police said.

The victim was identified as Danie Philistin, 29. He was shot outside a Gordon Avenue home about 11:30 p.m., Suffolk police said.

Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available, including Philistin hometown or information about a possible suspect.

Suffolk police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Vera Chinese

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

