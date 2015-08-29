New York Avenue in South Huntington reopens after serious accident

New York Avenue in South Huntington reopened in both directions late Friday afternoon after a one-vehicle accident that left the driver with serious injuries, Suffolk County police said.

Police responded to a 911 call at about 2:20 a.m. for an accident on New York Avenue, just north of Schwab Road, police said.

Giovanni Saccente, 50, of West Babylon, the vehicle's lone occupant, hit a utility pole on New York Avenue with his 1991 Mazda sport utility vehicle and was taken to Huntington Hospital, police said.

Saccente was later transferred to North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset with serious injuries, police said.

New York Avenue was closed between Schwab Road and Horton Drive, just south of the Walt Whitman Shops, as late as 2 p.m., and a department spokeswoman said it was expected to be closed for some time while PSEG crews repaired the utility pole.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

By about 5:30 p.m., PSEG spokeswoman Kristina Pappas confirmed that crews had reopened the road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

With Laura Blasey