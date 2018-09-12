Fifty airmen from the Westhampton Beach-based 106th Rescue Wing of the New York Air National Guard are preparing to head south to aid the response to Hurricane Florence, the governor's office announced Wednesday.

The team will travel from Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said. Some elements will depart from Gabreski as early as Wednesday afternoon, while others would travel by car.

From there, boats and aircraft will stage to assist areas hit by the hurricane, forecast to start affecting North and South Carolina and Virginia beginning late Wednesday night.

"Life-threatening, catastrophic flash flooding" and storm surges are expected along a wide coastal area of the Carolinas, and even far inland, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Capt. Michael O’Hagan, of the 106th Rescue Wing, said the unit is “postured and ready to take action.”

Many of the team have experienced deployments for hurricane support, O'Hagan said. He responded to Hurricane Harvey in Texas and made trips to Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and St. Martin in response to Hurricane Irma.

“What we bring to the fight more than anything is high-level rescue expertise, medical capability,” O’Hagan said. “And we do that by way of boat, by way of helicopter, by way of car.”

Cuomo said the state was standing ready to help any way it can.

"New York knows firsthand the devastation that extreme weather can leave behind," he said. "Just as we have stood shoulder to shoulder with Puerto Rico, Texas and Florida after last year's destructive storms, we will once again stand ready to lend a hand to our fellow Americans."

The New York Army National Guard is also ready to deploy two CH-47 Chinook heavy lift helicopters and two UH-60 Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopters, the governor said.

In August 2017, New York Air National Guard members, airplanes and boats deployed from Gabreski to aid Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas and Louisiana.

The Red Cross said more than 700 disaster workers, including several from Long Island, are en route to help with Florence relief. As of Wednesday morning, 10 staff members — employees and volunteers — from Long Island had been deployed, according to Michael de Vulpillieres, spokesman for the Greater New York American Red Cross.

The organization said it is also deploying vehicles, equipment and relief supplies and will continue to do so until it is no longer safe to travel.

An official at the U.S. Coast Guard’s Northeast command center said Wednesday morning it was not sending anyone to North Carolina.

On Tuesday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency activated the city Office of Emergency Management’s Urban Search & Rescue New York Task Force One. The team of 83 people and six canines arrived in North Carolina about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, an emergency management spokesman said. The group is headed by Joe Downey, an FDNY battalion chief who lives in West Islip.