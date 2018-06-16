The purr of engines and glimmering chrome lured thousands of spectators to Newsday’s eighth Field of Wheeels car show on Saturday.

Families and gear heads gathered at the free show that featured more than 500 classic cars and trucks at the newspaper’s Melville campus. Donations collected at the front gate will benefit Newsday charities, which help nonprofit organizations and Long Island families in need.

”Newsday is able to give back to the community with this fun, free, family event,” Newsday Communications Manager Kim Grabina-Como said.

The Best in Show trophy was awarded to Stanley Rusinyak of Valley Stream for his red 1958 Pontiac Bonneville.

The vintage autos included 1930s Model-A Ford trucks, a vintage Good Humor truck serving real ice cream, Corvettes, Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Shelby Cobras.

The event, rescheduled from last month because of rain, kicked off Father’s Day weekend for several families.

Jeff Chernosky, 38, of Port Washington came to the car show with his dad and his son Hudson, 6.

“My son is into hot wheels, but these are a lot bigger,” Chernosky said. “It’s good for Father’s Day to be here with three generations and to see these cars in person.”

John Leonhardt, 29, of Brentwood, came to the car show with his dad, who bought auto parts at one of the vendor booths. Checking out the muscle car scene, he said, gave the pair good bonding time.

“It’s a part of history,” Leonhardt said. “It’s like a step back in time to see the cars of yesteryear.”

Richard Pastecchi, 61, of Hicksville stood by his bright red 1956 Ford F100 pickup, which he invested six years restoring. He added a new chassis, interior, glass and suspension.

“I drove a truck for a living and this seemed like the most popular year of truck built by Ford,” Pastecchi said. “I enjoy the camaraderie with other car owners and getting suggestions.”