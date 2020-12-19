Two Commack men were rescued Saturday from the Nissequogue River by authorities after their 14-foot Lone Star duck hunting boat capsized and they fell in the river, a Smithtown spokeswoman said.

Smithtown park ranger Brendan Dennihy arrived at Kings Park Bluff at 1:13 p.m. and found Fred Maser, 72, and Kevin Maser, 46, who had drifted downriver, Nicole Garguilo said. The two were stranded on a marsh island. Dennihy alerted Smithtown bay constables Blake Gifford and Carmine Aro, who arrived on scene with a patrol vessel.

The constables brought the victims onboard the vessel and took them back to the Kings Park Bluff boat ramps, Garguilo said. They were evaluated and treated by the Kings Park Fire Department. The constables were able to salvage the victim’s boat and return it to shore.