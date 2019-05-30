TODAY'S PAPER
Body found in vacant house in North Amityville, police say

By Nicole Fuller nicole.fuller@newsday.com @NicoleFuller
Suffolk police say they are investigating  the discovery Thursday of a decomposed body in a vacant North Amityville house.

The body was  found about 12:15 p.m. in a house on Schliegel Boulevard, police said.

Suffolk homicide detectives were unable to determine the cause of death  because of the body’s decomposition, police said. The county medical examiner will attempt to determine the cause and manner of death.

Headshot of Newsday employee Nicole Fuller on June

Nicole Fuller is Newsday's senior criminal justice reporter. She began working at Newsday in 2012 and previously covered local government.

