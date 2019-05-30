Body found in vacant house in North Amityville, police say
Suffolk police say they are investigating the discovery Thursday of a decomposed body in a vacant North Amityville house.
The body was found about 12:15 p.m. in a house on Schliegel Boulevard, police said.
Suffolk homicide detectives were unable to determine the cause of death because of the body’s decomposition, police said. The county medical examiner will attempt to determine the cause and manner of death.
