Firefighters from five departments in Suffolk County battled an early morning blaze Friday at a commercial building on Albany Avenue in North Amityville, police and fire officials said.

The fire was reported in a 911 call at about 1 a.m., Suffolk County police said.

Officials said firefighters from North Lindenhurst, Lindenhurst, North Amityville, Copiague and East Farmingdale responded.

Police said the fire scene was near New Highway and that that road was closed in the area for about two hours.

There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

