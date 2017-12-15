TODAY'S PAPER
5 departments battled North Amityville fire, officials say

Firefighters from five departments battled a blaze Friday,

Firefighters from five departments battled a blaze Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, at a commercial building on Albany Avenue in North Amityville, officials said. Photo Credit: Paul Mazza

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Firefighters from five departments in Suffolk County battled an early morning blaze Friday at a commercial building on Albany Avenue in North Amityville, police and fire officials said.

The fire was reported in a 911 call at about 1 a.m., Suffolk County police said.

Officials said firefighters from North Lindenhurst, Lindenhurst, North Amityville, Copiague and East Farmingdale responded.

Police said the fire scene was near New Highway and that that road was closed in the area for about two hours.

There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

