No injuries in North Amityville house fire, Suffolk officials say

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Poplar

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Poplar Road in North Amityville on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. Photo Credit: Paul Mazza

By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
There were no reported injuries as firefighters from four companies battled a blaze that destroyed a home Wednesday night in North Amityville, Suffolk County fire officials said.

Firefighters from North Amityville, North Lindenhurst, East Farmingdale and Copiague responded to the fire on Poplar Road after a 911 call reporting the blaze at about 9:10 p.m.

A photo from that scene shows flames leaping from the roof of the home, as well as from a side window of the house.

Police said PSEG Long Island also responded to the scene and that Arson Section detectives were investigating the cause of the fire.

Additional information was not available.

