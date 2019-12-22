Two men were taken to separate hospitals Sunday afternoon after both were burned in a stove fire in North Amityville, Suffolk County police said.

Officers responded to reports of an explosion on Simmons Street around 2 p.m., police said.

Police say the two men were attempting to start a wood fire when an explosion occurred.

One of the men suffered burns to his face and was taken by helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital, and the other sustained burns to his hands and leg and was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, police said.

Police are investigating.