TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Evening
SEARCH
40° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: 2 men in North Amityville trying to start fire in stove burned after explosion

One of the two men burned in an

One of the two men burned in an explosion involving a wood stove on Simmons Street in North Amityville on Sunday was taken by a Suffolk County police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
Print

Two men were taken to separate hospitals Sunday afternoon after both were burned in a stove fire in North Amityville, Suffolk County police said.

Officers responded to reports of an explosion on Simmons Street around 2 p.m., police said.

Police say the two men were attempting to start a wood fire when an explosion occurred.

One of the men suffered burns to his face and was taken by helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital, and the other sustained burns to his hands and leg and was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, police said.

Police are investigating.

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Williston Park is home to middle- to upper-income Williston Park remains a magnet for generations
The temporary schedule changes are to last about LIRR: Temporary timetable changes coming in January
Westhampton Beach Mayor Maria Moore said the sewer Westhampton Beach to use $1.7M grant on sewer project
Susan Ruffini of Riverhead, left, and Jane Alworth-Menta Another threat looms after cancer treatments
Members of the New York State Senate discuss Tax rebate on the table as state eyes budget cuts
Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff attend the 2019 Reports: Hilary Duff weds LI native Matthew Koma
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search