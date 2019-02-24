The Babylon Town planning board on Monday night is expected to vote on a proposal for two-family homes in North Amityville.

The board is scheduled to vote on the site plan for four two-family homes on a 1.08 acre lot on Commerce Boulevard, just south of Schleigel Boulevard. Developer Budget Estates, of Deer Park, has proposed homes with three bedrooms, one full bath plus two half-baths and a front porch.

At a planning board hearing last month about a half-dozen residents spoke in opposition to the plan, saying they would prefer single-family homes, such as those already in the neighborhood.

Gail Boyd, of nearby Columbus Avenue, told the board the community is already cramped from developers who build large homes on small lots, despite pleas to the town from residents.

“I’m tired of it,” she said. “Please hear us.”

Residents also expressed concerns about parking issues, noting the streets are already filled with vehicles.

Budget Estates attorney Nicole Blanda of Melville said each house will have two driveways that can hold two cars and that the town did not require a parking variance during a zoning board hearing a year ago. She said the houses will have 80-foot rear yards so as to not be too close to neighbors. Blanda also noted the property had been rezoned for two-family homes by the town years ago.

Longtime community activist Rosemarie Dearing said the zoning doesn’t matter if the project does not fit into a neighborhood.

“We’re just tired of developers coming into the community wanting to put these apartments and two-family homes in single family residential areas that are jam-packed already,” Dearing said in an interview, noting there are 14 apartment complexes in the hamlet.

She said residents are also tired of developers not communicating with residents about their plans. Blanda told the board Budget Estates had not met with neighbors.

“We’re not having it anymore and we’re letting the town know, we don’t want it," Dearing said. "We don't know how much of a voice we have until we start using it."

The planning board will meet at 7 p.m. at town hall, 200 E. Sunrise Hwy., Lindenhurst.