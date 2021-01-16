TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: After collision with police car, SUV strikes North Babylon house, catches fire

A house at the corner on Elkton Lane

A house at the corner on Elkton Lane in North Babylon caught fire Friday when a Nissan Pathfinder SUV struck the house after it collided with a Suffolk police car, police said. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Nicholas Spangler and Matthew Chayes nicholas.spangler@newsday.com, matthew.chayes@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
A collision in North Babylon on Friday between a Suffolk County police officer in a marked cruiser and two men in a Nissan Pathfinder led to injuries, a house fire, and finally drug charges and arrest for the men, police said.

The Nissan's driver, Dasean Player, 31, of West Babylon, was charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and reckless driving, police said in a news release. He will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip. Passenger Steven Glover, 32, of Wyandanch, was charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and attempted assault for kicking and spitting at a police officer while saying he had COVID-19, police said. He will also be arraigned in Central Islip.

Police did not identify the officer who was in the cruiser that was hit.

Police said the chain of events started at 1:55 p.m. at the intersection of Woods Road and Elkton Lane, when Player, driving the Nissan sport utility vehicle east on Woods Road, sped through a stop sign and collided with the cruiser, which was traveling south on Elkton Lane.

Player lost control of his vehicle and hit a house on Elkton, police said. The vehicle caught fire and the fire spread to the house.

Glover fled and was soon caught, police said.

Both men and the police officer suffered injuries that were not life threatening. Player was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, Glover to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore and the officer to Stony Brook University Hospital. No one in the house was injured.

The North Babylon Fire Department, PSEG Long Island and a Town of Babylon building inspector responded to the scene, police said.

Nicholas Spangler covers the Town of Smithtown and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

