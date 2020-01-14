TODAY'S PAPER
At least 7 Suffolk fire departments respond to North Babylon house fire

Firefighters respond to a blaze at a home

Firefighters respond to a blaze at a home on Renee Court in North Babylon Tuesday morning.  Credit: James Carbone

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Firefighters from at least seven Suffolk County departments battled a house fire in North Babylon Tuesday, Suffolk fire officials said.

The fire on Renee Court was reported in a 911 call at 9:17 a.m., Suffolk County police said.

There were no reported injuries.

Officials said firefighters from North Babylon, Babylon, West Babylon, Deer Park, West Islip, Wyandanch and East Farmingdale, as well as crews from Wyandanch-Wheatley Heights Ambulance and Bay Shore-Brightwaters Rescue Ambulance, all responded.

The house is a single-story structure with a basement, and officials said responders were hampered by the fact the home is located on a cul-de-sac just south of the Southern State Parkway with very limited access for fire apparatus.

