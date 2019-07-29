A van struck two pedestrians and dragged one of them to her death in a hit-and-run Monday in North Babylon, Suffolk police said.

The driver and van were located later, police said. No details were immediately released on where and when they were located or if police had filed charges.

The victims, a man and a women, were in a driveway by an Auto Zone store on Route 231 when the driver struck them about 1:05 p.m., near Commack Road, police said.

The woman was dragged by the van and pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. The man was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital, police said.

Skid marks were clearly visible on Route 231 and investigators were examining them.

Route 231 was closed in both directions for at least a quarter of a mile, and yellow crime scene tape had been posted along both sides of the road. Detectives walked the route looking for evidence.

Other details were not released late Monday afternoon as major case detectives continued investigating.

With Michael O'Keeffe