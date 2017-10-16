A woman found unresponsive in her burning North Bay Shore home Sunday evening later died at a hospital, officials said.
Suffolk County police said the woman, the sole occupant of the house on 20th Avenue, called 911 to report the fire. Her identity has not been released.
Third Precinct officers and firefighters from Brentwood and other local departments responded to the scene at 6:50 p.m., firefighters evacuating the victim from the home.
The woman was transported by Brentwood Legion Ambulance to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where she was pronounced dead.
Police said the fire appears to be noncriminal, but the cause remains under investigation by homicide and arson detectives, as well as the Islip Town fire marshal.
Brentwood Fire Chief Michael Derbyshire said in a news release that firefighters arrived to find flames shooting out of the living room windows and that efforts to battle the blaze were hampered by hoarding conditions “within the entire house.”
He said the victim was in cardiac arrest when found inside the house and that about 75 firefighters from Brentwood, East Brentwood, Bay Shore and Islip fire departments battled the blaze, which was brought under control by about 7:45 p.m.
