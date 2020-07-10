Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the death of a man during "an altercation" at a home in North Bellport early Friday.

The deceased has been identified by police as Donnelle Hudson, 39, of North Bellport.

Police have released few details of the incident, citing the ongoing investigation, and have not disclosed how Hudson died. Police said he was "acquainted with the residents" of the home but did not disclose the nature of the relationship or who might have been present during the incident.

Police have not characterized the altercation. They said officers responded to a home on Davidson Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. to find Hudson deceased.

Police said an autopsy will determine the cause of death.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.