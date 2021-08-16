Shelter Island police have identified one of the six overdose victims who died earlier this month due to a batch of fentanyl-laced cocaine.

Shelter Island Police were called to a home about 10:15 p.m. on Friday where they found 40-year-old Swainson Brown unconscious and not breathing. Police said he died of an apparent fentanyl overdose.

Seven North Fork overdoses between Aug. 5 and Aug. 13 have resulted in five other deaths, according to a Town of Southold Police Department news release Saturday. Police have not released the other victims' names but said they include a 34-year-old Greenport woman, a 25-year-old Southold man, a 30-year-old Southold man, a 27-year-old Greenport man and a 32-year-old East Marion man.

Brown had been the executive chef at the Pridwin Hotel on Shelter Island since 2014, according to his LinkedIn page and a profile in the Shelter Island Reporter, a local newspaper.

He was born and raised in Jamaica, where he "totally fell in love with it [cooking]" as a young person, he told the newspaper in 2018.

Friends are raising money to assist his family and send Brown's body to Georgia for a funeral, according to a GoFundMe page.

Shelter Island police are working with Southold Town Police and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office to investigate Brown's death and the others on the North Fork, said Shelter Island Town Police Chief James Read.

"Together we are using all of our collective resources to target and arrest those involved in the sale of fentanyl in our communities in an effort to prevent future death(s) and to bring some form of justice to the families who unnecessarily lost loved ones in these tragic events," Read said in an email.

Check back for updates on this developing story.