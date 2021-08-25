Two men were struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday afternoon in North Lindenhurst, Suffolk police said.

The driver of a 2020 Toyota Camry struck both pedestrians about 3:30 p.m. on the westbound Sunrise Highway near North Ontario Avenue, according to police.

After leaving the scene, the driver was located by police officers about 15 minutes later. Police said they were investigating the crash and had not made an arrest.

Both pedestrians were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital and were expected to survive, police said.