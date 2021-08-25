TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Hit-and-run driver injures 2 pedestrians in North Lindenhurst

Suffolk police at the scene in North Lindenhurst

Suffolk police at the scene in North Lindenhurst on Wednesday where the driver of a Toyota Camry hit to pedestrians but failed to stop, authorities said. ' Credit: Paul Mazza

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Two men were struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday afternoon in North Lindenhurst, Suffolk police said.

The driver of a 2020 Toyota Camry struck both pedestrians about 3:30 p.m. on the westbound Sunrise Highway near North Ontario Avenue, according to police.

After leaving the scene, the driver was located by police officers about 15 minutes later. Police said they were investigating the crash and had not made an arrest.

Both pedestrians were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital and were expected to survive, police said.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

