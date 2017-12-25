TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 39° Good Morning
Scattered Clouds 39° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Woman, 70, fatally hit by car while walking to church, cops say

A pedestrian crossing North Ocean Avenue in North

A pedestrian crossing North Ocean Avenue in North Patchogue was killed when she was struck by a car early Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, Suffolk police said. Photo Credit: Stringer News

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A North Patchogue woman was killed when she was struck by a car while walking to church in North Patchogue early Monday, Suffolk County police said.

Barbara Rizzi, 70, was crossing North Ocean Avenue on her way to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church at 495 N. Ocean Ave. at 12:05 a.m. when she was struck by a northbound 2016 Nissan sedan driven by Samantha Reyes, 20, of Patchogue, police said.

Rizzi was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue by North Patchogue Rescue Ambulance, where she was pronounced dead.

No criminal charges have been filed, but detectives have impounded Reyes’ car for a safety check and are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

Reyes was not injured.

Nicholas Spangler covers the Town of Smithtown and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Smoke pours from the 35th floor of Carnegie Officials: 1 dead in Manhattan apartment fire
Strong winds blow a Santa decoration attached to Wind advisory issued for most of Long Island
Democrats including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, seen Janison: 2018 will start to tell a true tax tale
The Rev. Larry D. Jennings Sr. of Bethel Church windows to get a new lease on life
Chris Grella searches for the source of contamination Beach contamination possible sources notified
The Black Sheep Ale House in Mineola, Oct. Proposed beer garden faces neigborhood opposition
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE