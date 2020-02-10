A pickup truck struck and killed a 62-year-old man crossing the street in a wheelchair Monday night in North Patchogue, Suffolk County police said.

The identity of the deceased man from Patchogue was not released.

Police said the 8:40 p.m. crash occurred while the man in the wheelchair crossed Waverly Avenue, about 200 feet south of Gateway Boulevard, police said. That is when he was struck by a 2003 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Santiago Diaz, 45, of Central Islip.

The man in the wheelchair was pronounced dead at Long Island Community Hospital, police said.

Diaz remained on scene where the crash occurred, officials said. The pickup was impounded for a safety check, officials said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.