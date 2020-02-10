TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Evening
SEARCH
43° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Man in wheelchair in North Patchogue struck, killed by pickup truck

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

A pickup truck struck and killed a 62-year-old man crossing the street in a wheelchair Monday night in North Patchogue, Suffolk County police said.

The identity of the deceased man from Patchogue was not released.

Police said the 8:40 p.m. crash occurred while the man in the wheelchair crossed Waverly Avenue, about 200 feet south of Gateway Boulevard, police said. That is when he was struck by a 2003 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Santiago Diaz, 45, of Central Islip.

The man in the wheelchair was pronounced dead at Long Island Community Hospital, police said.

Diaz remained on scene where the crash occurred, officials said. The pickup was impounded for a safety check, officials said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran on Monday night LI's high cost of living dominates forum for millennials
Work to shore up the severely eroded Hampton Army Corps starts latest anti-erosion effort on Dune Road; cost $10.7M
Richard Altabe, a principal at the 1,700-student Hebrew State steps back from proposed rules for private schools
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo during a news conference NY sues over suspension of 'trusted traveler' programs
New York American Water has again filed suit NYAW again sues over 'illegal' Nassau County taxes
Anthony Brown, 31, of Hempstead, was charged with Cops: Hempstead man fractured victim's skull
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search