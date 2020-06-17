The eastbound Northern State Parkway is closed at Exit 42N — Route 231 — in Dix Hills due to an accident investigation, the New York State Department of Transportation said.

The road was closed around 10 a.m., according to the 511NY website.

State police could not immediately be reached for comment, but a traffic camera on the parkway shows eastbound traffic being diverted onto Route 231, Deer Park Avenue.

Westbound traffic is unaffected through the area.