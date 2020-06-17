TODAY'S PAPER
Northern State Parkway east closed at Exit 42N for accident, DOT says

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
The eastbound Northern State Parkway is closed at Exit 42N — Route 231 — in Dix Hills due to an accident investigation, the New York State Department of Transportation said.

The road was closed around 10 a.m., according to the 511NY website.

State police could not immediately be reached for comment, but a traffic camera on the parkway shows eastbound traffic being diverted onto Route 231, Deer Park Avenue.

Westbound traffic is unaffected through the area.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

