Two people were killed early Sunday in Huntington and two others injured after a single-vehicle crash on the Northern State Parkway, state police said.

The crash occurred about 1:30 a.m. in the westbound lane near Exit 39, according to State Police. The victims killed died at the scene and the injured were taken to Nassau University Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The collision is still under investigation and State Police are asking for anyone with any information to call 631-756-3300.