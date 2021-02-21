TODAY'S PAPER
Crash on Northern State Parkway in Huntington kills 2, Suffolk police say

New York state troopers on the Northern State

New York state troopers on the Northern State Parkway in Huntington early Sunday after a fatal crash.   Credit: Stringer News Service

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Two people were killed early Sunday in Huntington and two others injured after a single-vehicle crash on the Northern State Parkway, state police said.

The crash occurred about 1:30 a.m. in the westbound lane near Exit 39, according to State Police. The victims killed died at the scene and the injured were taken to Nassau University Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The collision is still under investigation and State Police are asking for anyone with any information to call 631-756-3300.

