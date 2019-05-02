The westbound Northern State Parkway between exits 38 and 40 in Huntington will be shut down overnight this weekend, beginning Friday night, to allow crews to work on a nearby bridge, the state Department of Transportation said.

“Construction crews will be excavating at Round Swamp Road bridge for the installation of steel sheeting, replacing the backwalls of the bridge, and installing new bearings,” the DOT said in a news release Thursday. “Steel plates will cover the excavation on both sides of the bridge during the day.”

The full westbound closure will begin at 10 p.m. Friday, May 3, and last until 5 a.m. Sunday, May 5.

During the closure, traffic will be diverted off the parkway at Exit 40 onto southbound Route 110, then to the westbound Long Island Expressway, said the DOT. Detour signs and electronic message signs have been posted in the area to direct motorists.

On the same weekend, the left lane of the eastbound Northern State Parkway between exits 38 and 40 will also be shut down, from 11 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Sunday, to allow workers to install guiderail , the DOT said.

The construction is part of a $9.5 million state project to improve safety and longevity on three Long Island bridges, according to the DOT. The two other bridges are the State Route 107 bridge over Sea Cliff Avenue in Glen Cove and the Town of Oyster Bay, and the Route 110 bridge over Route 109 in the Town of Babylon, a department spokesman said in April.