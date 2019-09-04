TODAY'S PAPER
Northport administrator arrested, resigns, officials said

The village administrator for Northport was arrested Tuesday following an investigation by the Suffolk County District Attorney's office and Northport village police, according to village officials. Timothy Brojer, of Kings Park, faces charges of third-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and public corruption. (Credit: James Carbone)

By Sophia Chang sophia.chang@newsday.com @schangnewsday
The village administrator for Northport has been arrested following an investigation by the Suffolk County District Attorney's office and Northport village police, according to village officials.

Timothy Brojer, 44, of Kings Park, was arrested Tuesday on charges of third-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, and public corruption, according to the DA's office. Brojer did not respond immediately to a call for comment.

He is due to be arraigned at Suffolk County District Court in Central Islip Wednesday, according to the DA's office.
The full details of the charges were not immediately available from the DA's office.

Brojer also resigned from his position as village administrator Tuesday, Northport Village Clerk Donna Koch said. Brojer had served as village administrator for five years, she said.
"At this time we cannot make any further comments until the full investigation is completed by law enforcement," Koch said.
A call for comment to Mayor Damon McMullen was not immediately returned.

