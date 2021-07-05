Suffolk police spent a third day searching for a man who fell over fell overboard Saturday during a fishing trip with his son near Northport Bay in Huntington.

Christopher Calma, 50, of Bethpage, fell into the water while reaching for a fishing pole and never resurfaced, police said. Calma was not wearing a life jacket.

On Monday, Calma's nephew, Matthew Musalo, said his uncle is a fun guy who loves motorcycles and telling stories. He's also an avid boxer, according to Musalo.

"I learned everything I know about boxing from him," said the 22-year-old Musalo, of Massapequa.

Both the Coast Guard and Marine Bureau said they were informed of the missing boater about 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Musalo said his uncle was an experienced fisherman who knew how to swim.

Calma’s teenage son alerted his mother, who then called 911. The teen was not injured, police said.

The Coast Guard suspended its search Saturday night.

"Our thoughts are with all who were affected by what happened today," Capt. Eva Van Camp, commander of Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound, said in a statement. "This tragic incident emphasizes the inherent dangers associated with being out on the water, and we urge all commercial and recreational mariners to always take the essential steps to ensure their safety before getting underway, including checking the weather, filing a float plan and always wearing a life jacket."