Northport trustee Tom Kehoe resigned from the position of deputy mayor last week after village officials said work on his Mariners Lane property was undertaken without proper permits, including building a foundation too close to the lot lines and building a set of stairs without permission.

Kehoe remains in his elected position as trustee. He said he applied for a permit but had not received it when work started. Kehoe also said the home's foundation was constructed in the wrong location.

"The foundation was put in the wrong spot," Kehoe said in a telephone interview Monday. "Ultimately it's my responsibility. I'm not the surveryer or the mason but it's my house. As we found out it was in the wrong spot, I was building without a permit. I had put the papers in but I hadn’t been issued a building permit. I should have not been building what I built."

"I know better. Shame on me," Kehoe added. "I was wrong and I apologize to my colleagues."

Kehoe said he wants to apologize to his constituents at the next board meeting May 7. "I felt I should step aside because it's too much of a distraction for the mayor and the rest of the board."

In a note posted on the village website April 23, Mayor Damon McMullen announced that trustee Jerry Maline was the new deputy mayor.

"Jerry Maline has served as a Trustee since 2008. I have worked with him and know firsthand of the dedication he has for the Village of Northport," McMullen said in the note. He did not return calls seeking comment.

The construction on Kehoe's property has been issued a stop-work order and he is appealing the suspension to the zoning board at a hearing scheduled for May 15.