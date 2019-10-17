Oversight panel: Remove Northport judge for 'vile' language

ALBANY — A judicial oversight panel has recommended the removal of Northport Village Justice Paul Senzer for using “sexist, profane and otherwise degrading language” in a series of emails with clients.

Senzer, a village justice since 1994, repeatedly used extremely vulgar language while representing clients in a Family Court matter, the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct found in its investigation.

In a report released Thursday, the commission said it concluded Senzer’s “misconduct is not simply the occasional use of vulgar language, but a pattern of statements.”

“It is simply unacceptable for a judge to demean women with vile and otherwise abhorrent language. Doing so reveals prejudice and undermines public confidence in the administration of justice,” Robert Tembeckjian, commission administrator, said in a statement. “It should be clear that a person who cavalierly uses gender-based slurs does not belong on the bench.”

During the investigation, Senzer’s attorney told the panel the justice’s emails should be considered private and not sanctionable. Or, at worst, it merited a warning, not removal from office.

But the commission noted Senzer had been warned before, in 2002, about making remarks in court about a defendant.

The judge can either accept the commission’s recommendation or ask the state Court of Appeals, New York’s highest court, to review the case. Senzer’s attorney didn’t immediately comment.

The village justice post is a part-time position, paying $10,000 annually, the commission said. Senzer’s current term is set to expire March 31, 2022. He also works as a hearing officer in the Suffolk County Traffic and Parking Violations Agency.