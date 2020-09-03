Huntington Town Board to vote on LIPA settlement Thursday night

The Huntington Town board will vote Thursday night on a proposed settlement of LIPA's decadelong challenge of the Northport power plant's property taxes, in a move that could bring to a close a contentious, high-stakes battle over Long Island's largest power station.

The Northport-East Northport School District has already approved the settlement, which would gradually lower LIPA's tax payments from $86 million to $46 million over seven years.

The school district would receive $14.5 million in payments from LIPA, spread over the seven years, starting with $2.5 million in the first year. LIPA would also forgive upward of $800 million in tax refunds it could be due from town taxpayers should it win the case in state Supreme Court.

LIPA could extend the final-year taxes of $46 million for up to an additional five years.

For Huntington, settling the tax dispute could also bring $3 million in direct payments from LIPA in a sweetener characterized by LIPA and the town as a boost to Huntington's COVID-19-challenged budget. Councilman Eugene Cook, who has consistently opposed the deal and has filed suit to block it, called the last-minute $3 million payment "a bribe."

The Huntington Town board's vote at 8 p.m. will be livestreamed, after a 6 p.m. online public forum on the proposed settlement.

The Northport plant, built in 1967, is one of four power stations owned by National Grid that LIPA has filed suit to lower the taxes on, potentially saving ratepayers tens of millions of dollars over the seven-year settlement period. The plants were built by the former LILCO, and transferred to KeySpan when LIPA bought the assets of LILCO in 1998. National Grid acquired them when it bought KeySpan in 2007.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. Education on Long Island is changing. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

LIPA says its use of the Northport plant has been steadily declining for the past 20 years, from 54% of its capacity in 1999 to 15% in 2019. By 2035, LIPA predicts, it will be used at just 3% of its annual capacity.

LIPA has already telegraphed plans to begin retirement of smaller peak-power plants and even larger steam baseload plants in coming years, and has said retiring one of the four steam units at Northport is an option.

LIPA has already settled a similar tax case with the Town of Brookhaven over the Port Jefferson power plant, an agreement that provides for Brookhaven to get the additional benefits negotiated by any subsequent settlements.

LIPA has been negotiating with Nassau County over taxes it pays for the E.F. Barrett power plant in Island Park and on property in Glenwood Landing that used to house a plant that has since been demolished. Those talks have stalled in the Nassau Legislature.